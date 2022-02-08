Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.9 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA – Up to 10,933,814 COVID-19 cases were reported in Africa as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 241,723 and some 9,969,966 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3.62 million cases, followed by Morocco with 1,147,964 cases as of Monday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.