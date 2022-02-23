Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA – A total of 11,135,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 247,553, while 10,296,875 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,659,698 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,159,157 cases.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region.