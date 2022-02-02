Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:01 pm

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

africa covid

ADDIS ABABA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,809,836 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 239,615 and some 9,791,949 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa tops the list with 3,605,222 cases, followed by the two northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 1,135,796 and 909,813 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, said the Africa CDC.  Enditem

 

