Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 01:10 pm
Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11 mln

12th Feb, 2022. 01:10 pm
ADDIS ABABA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 11,001,034 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The death toll across the continent has reached 243,497 and 10,126,527 patients have recovered from the disease so far, said the healthcare agency of the African Union.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,634,811 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,152,414 cases as of Friday evening, said the agency.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, according to the Africa CDC.

 

