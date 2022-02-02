Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:05 pm

Australia’s COVID-19 case, death numbers continue to rise

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:05 pm
australia covid

CANBERRA – Australia reported more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday when more than 50 million doses had been delivered in total during the vaccine rollout.

Nationally there were 70 deaths reported on Wednesday, including 27 in New South Wales, 25 in Victoria, 16 in Queensland and one each in the Northern Territory (NT) and South Australia, according to official figures from states and territories.

According to Department of Health data published on Tuesday night, there were 4,954 cases being treated in hospitals nationwide, including 375 in intensive care units.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday announced that Australia has surpassed 50 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered, including more than eight million booster doses.

Health authorities in NT said it was approaching the peak of the current wave of coronavirus infections.

The NT health officials on Wednesday reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections and the NT’s third COVID-19 death.

Read more: Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Charles Pain, NT acting deputy chief health officer, said that pressure on the health system was “significant at the moment” but that he was optimistic the caseload would reach its peak within days.

“We hope that it will peak in the next few days, the next week or so,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

In South Australia (SA), some students began to return to school on Wednesday after the summer holidays were extended amid surging COVID-19 infections.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said returning to school was “a safe thing to do.”

“Our modeling does show that we expect to have increases in paediatric admissions, but it’s not a high number, and so we’re expecting to have a little blip,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

“But we’re still overall expecting to have our numbers decrease every day over this period of time.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Philippines down to "moderate" risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19...
3 hours ago
WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures "in steady, slow way"

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called on countries...
4 hours ago
Moldova PM tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHAREST - Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late Tuesday that she...
4 hours ago
Jordan reports 17,781 new COVID-19 cases

AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday registered 17,781 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the...
4 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
4 hours ago
India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 161,386, deaths continue to rise

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,630,885 on Wednesday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

tonga covid-19
5 mins ago
More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

SUVA - Tonga reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the...
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
15 mins ago
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more...
WhatsApp
16 mins ago
WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature may be extended to more than two days

WhatsApp is apparently working on increasing the time limit for the 'Delete...
Pakistan lauds China's meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic
23 mins ago
Pakistan lauds China’s meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: It is highly admirable that China has made meticulous arrangements for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600