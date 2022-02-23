Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

beijing

BEIJING – Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

The cases are from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, Chaoyang District, Tongzhou District, Shunyi District and Xicheng District, according to a press briefing held by the municipal government.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease prevention and control, urged those who have been to the places visited by the new cases and have received notifications from the Health Kit mini-program to immediately report to communities and implement epidemic control measures.

Read more: Beijing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Such measures include quarantine in designated places or at home, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring, said Liu.

 

