Beijing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – Beijing on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

This is the first time the Chinese capital has reported zero new confirmed local cases since Jan. 17.

Beijing reported one imported COVID-19 case and eight imported asymptomatic carriers on Monday, according to the health commission.

As more people return to Beijing after the Spring Festival, the city has urged its residents to adhere to strict protection measures such as necessary nucleic acid testing and home quarantine requirements.