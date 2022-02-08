Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 11:47 am
Beijing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

beijing covid

BEIJING – Beijing on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

This is the first time the Chinese capital has reported zero new confirmed local cases since Jan. 17.

Beijing reported one imported COVID-19 case and eight imported asymptomatic carriers on Monday, according to the health commission.

Read more: Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 cases

As more people return to Beijing after the Spring Festival, the city has urged its residents to adhere to strict protection measures such as necessary nucleic acid testing and home quarantine requirements.

 

