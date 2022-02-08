Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 03:48 pm
Bulgaria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 1 mln

bulgaria

SOFIA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,003,448 after 8,012 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

Most of the new and total COVID-19 cases — standing at 1,448 and 258,437, respectively — were registered in the capital city Sofia.

The nationwide death toll rose to 33,946 after 176 patients died from the disease in the last day, while recoveries grew by 5,782 to 707,925.

Read more: Bulgaria sets daily record of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases

The ministry also said that 5,671 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 4.21 million.  Enditem

 

