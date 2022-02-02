Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:04 am

Chile registers 22,192 new daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:04 am
chile covid

SANTIAGO – Chile registered 22,192 new COVID-19 infections and 12 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,190,561 cases and 39,733 deaths, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 positivity rate for the same 24-hour period was 21.12 percent, one of the highest in the pandemic, while in the Santiago Metropolitan Region it was 20.59 percent, the ministry said in its daily report.

The South American country recorded an increase in COVID-19 infections of 233 percent in 14 days, as well as 87 percent in seven days, according to the official report.

Read more: Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

Moreover, it has registered historic peaks of infections in recent weeks, with over 30,000 cases in one day and more than 110,000 active cases, driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

In the last few days, Chile has seen an increase in both the number of patients admitted to intensive care units and the number of deaths, compared to December.

Read More

18 hours ago
Vietnam reports 11,023 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI - Vietnam reported 11,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 11,011...
18 hours ago
Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,493 new COVID-19...
19 hours ago
Nepal reports falling daily COVID-19 cases as fewer people get tested

KATHMANDU - Major hospitals based in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, are seeing fewer...
19 hours ago
Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 4,774 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
19 hours ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...
19 hours ago
New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government has secured the delivery of enough...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
2 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with beau Ben Affleck for the second time

Jennifer Lopez is "so happy" to be with Ben Affleck, raving about...
palestine covid
9 mins ago
Palestine records daily record of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH/GAZA - Palestine reported a record number of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases...
sri lankan tourist
19 mins ago
Sri Lanka records 82,327 tourist arrivals in January

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka received 82,327 tourists in January 2022 compared to...
france
21 mins ago
France eases Covid curbs, including outdoor mask-wearing

PARIS: France began lifting coronavirus restrictions including mandatory outdoor mask-wearing Wednesday in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600