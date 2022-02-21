Chile registers 30,398 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO – Chile registered 30,398 new cases and 151 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Chilean Ministry of Health reported Sunday.

These new figures bring the total caseload to 2,851,382 and the national death toll to 41,347.

The ministry said the national positivity rate in the past day has reached 26.29 percent.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen 8 percent over the week, still 20 percent higher compared to figures 14 days ago, the ministry said.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that 12 regions of the country reported lower case numbers last week as the country continues to grapple with a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

There are currently 129,581 active cases in the country, with 1,008 patients hospitalized in intensive care units and 829 on ventilators.