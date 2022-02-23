Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:14 pm
Chile sees 18,380 new COVID-19 cases in a day

chile

SANTIAGO – Chile on Tuesday said it registered 18,380 new COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 2,895,931 cases and 41,526 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry’s daily report, the latest figures placed the COVID-19 positivity rate at 23.33 percent nationwide and 15.08 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

It also reported 114,795 active cases of COVID-19 in the South American country.

Read more: Chile reports 23,254 COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths in one day

Authorities highlighted that 13 of Chile’s 16 regions had seen a drop in new infections in the past seven days.

The regions with the biggest increase in new cases in the seven days were Biobio, Maule and Los Lagos, while Los Rios had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

 

