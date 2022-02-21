China’s Suzhou reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

NANJING – The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the first 15 hours of Monday. All cases were identified in designated quarantine locations, according to local authorities.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Suzhou had registered a total of 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 asymptomatic cases since new infections were first reported on Feb. 13, the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

The number of medium-risk areas for COVID-19 in the city has also been updated to 53. As of 3 p.m. Monday, Suzhou has traced a total of 7,581 close contacts and 12,156 secondary close contacts.

Read more: China’s Yunnan reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases

Gu Haidong, executive vice mayor of Suzhou, said that none of the individuals have severe or critical symptoms. They are receiving treatment in designated hospitals. Medical workers will highlight personalized treatment plans for the elderly, children and people with underlying health conditions.

In order to screen for as many infections as possible, the city plans to launch further mass nucleic acid testing in six urban districts from Feb. 22 and in four county-level cities from Feb. 23.

So far, Suzhou has supplied over 20,000 tonnes of vegetables, 14,000 tonnes of grain and 4,000 tonnes of pork to its residents.