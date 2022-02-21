China’s Yunnan reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases

KUNMING – Southwest China’s Yunnan Province reported four new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

Among the four new confirmed cases, three were registered in the border city of Ruili and the other in Hekou, a southern county of the Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe. The asymptomatic carrier was spotted while under quarantine as a close contact of previous cases in Malipo County, the provincial health commission noted.

