China’s Yunnan reports 5 new local COVID-19 cases

KUNMING – Southwest China’s Yunnan Province reported five new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new confirmed cases, four were registered in the border city of Ruili and the other in Hekou, a southern county of the Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe. An imported confirmed case from Myanmar was also reported on Monday, the provincial health commission noted.

