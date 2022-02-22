Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
China’s Yunnan reports 5 new local COVID-19 cases
KUNMING – Southwest China’s Yunnan Province reported five new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.
Among the new confirmed cases, four were registered in the border city of Ruili and the other in Hekou, a southern county of the Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe. An imported confirmed case from Myanmar was also reported on Monday, the provincial health commission noted.
As of Monday, the province had 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment, and 929 close contacts under medical observation, the commission said.
