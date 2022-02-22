Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Feb, 2022. 09:37 am
China’s Yunnan reports 5 new local COVID-19 cases

yunnan

Image: Xinhua

KUNMING – Southwest China’s Yunnan Province reported five new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new confirmed cases, four were registered in the border city of Ruili and the other in Hekou, a southern county of the Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe. An imported confirmed case from Myanmar was also reported on Monday, the provincial health commission noted.

Read more: China’s Yunnan reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, the province had 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment, and 929 close contacts under medical observation, the commission said.

 

