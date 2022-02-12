Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 30 were reported in Guangxi and the rest reported in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

Friday also saw nine provincial-level regions reporting 59 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

