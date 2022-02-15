Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 29 were reported in Liaoning, eight in Jiangsu, two in Guangdong, and one in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw nine provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cases

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

