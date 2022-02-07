Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 11:06 am
Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 37 were reported in Guangxi, four in Guangdong, three in Beijing, and one in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

Sunday also saw reports of 34 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland in Shanghai.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

 

