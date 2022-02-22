Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Feb, 2022. 09:52 am
Chinese mainland reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 20 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 12 in Jiangsu, six in Liaoning, five each in Sichuan and Yunnan, four each in Beijing and Hubei, and three in Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Monday also saw reports of 79 imported COVID-19 cases in nine provincial-level regions, said the commission.

Four suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, it said, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

 

