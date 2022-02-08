Chinese mainland reports 65 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 64 were reported in Guangxi and one in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

Monday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

