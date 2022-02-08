Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 11:37 am
Chinese mainland reports 65 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 11:37 am
beijing covid

Image: Xinhua

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 64 were reported in Guangxi and one in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

Monday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

 

