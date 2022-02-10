Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases
BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Wednesday also saw six provincial-level regions reporting 22 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission in its daily report.
One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.
