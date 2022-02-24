Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Chinese mainland reports 85 new local COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
mainland chinese

Image: Reuters

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission’s daily report showed that Inner Mongolia reported 40 of the new local infections. Meanwhile, Hubei reported 10, Liaoning and Guangdong each reported eight, Sichuan reported six, Jiangsu, Guangxi and Yunnan each reported three, and Beijing and Shanxi each reported two.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 90 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

For imported COVID-19 cases, 101 were reported in 11 provincial-level regions on Wednesday, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

Read More

19 hours ago
COVID-19 Omicron variant dominant in Vietnamese southern city

HO CHI MINH CITY - New COVID-19 infections have been on the...
19 hours ago
Thailand reports 21,232 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK - Thailand reported 21,232 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24...
19 hours ago
UN expert urges vaccines to help North Korea end Covid isolation

SEOUL: The world should provide millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to...
20 hours ago
Aussie state to scrap mask rules in schools amid surging cases

SYDNEY - The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has decided...
20 hours ago
Laos confirms 1st community case of Omicron variant

VIENTIANE - Laos has confirmed a total of 27 cases of the...
20 hours ago
Tonga reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Tonga reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

fakhar zaman
8 mins ago
Fakhar Zaman surpasses Babar Azam for most runs in a single edition of PSL

Lahore Qalandars' power hitter Fakhar Zaman set a new milestone in the...
chile
10 mins ago
Over 1 mln Chileans get 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

SANTIAGO - Over 1 million people in Chile have received a second...
Karachi Weather Update
10 mins ago
Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of the country in next 12 hours

ISLAMABAD: More light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected...
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
40 mins ago
Pakistan to benefit from mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would establish a global...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600