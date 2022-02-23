Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Feb, 2022. 12:28 pm
Chinese mainland reports 90 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:28 pm
mainland chinese

Image: Xinhua

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 90 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

According to the commission’s daily report, Inner Mongolia reported 47 of the new local infections, while Beijing reported 10, Liaoning nine, Guangdong seven, Sichuan six and Hubei five. The provinces of Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported two, while Heilongjiang and Shandong each reported one.

A total of 115 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in 12 provincial-level regions on Tuesday, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

Two new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai as well, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

 

