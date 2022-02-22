COVID-19 death toll in Israel surpasses 10,000

JERUSALEM – The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel exceeded 10,000 on Monday, nearly two years after the first fatality from the virus was reported in the country in March 2020.

Israel reported 29 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 10,001, the Ministry of Health reported.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 820 to 772, while active cases dropped from 133,040 to 120,713, said the ministry.

