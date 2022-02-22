Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:11 am
COVID-19 death toll in Israel surpasses 10,000

JERUSALEM – The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel exceeded 10,000 on Monday, nearly two years after the first fatality from the virus was reported in the country in March 2020.

Israel reported 29 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 10,001, the Ministry of Health reported.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 820 to 772, while active cases dropped from 133,040 to 120,713, said the ministry.

Read more: Israel approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 drug for people with weakened immune systems

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 3,566,816, with 17,679 new daily cases being added.

 

