21st Feb, 2022. 12:35 pm
Cuba reports 628 new COVID-19 cases

Image: Reuters

HAVANA – Cuba reported 628 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1,065,385 and the national death toll to 8,487, the Ministry of Public Health reported Sunday.

There are currently 3,144 active cases, one of the lowest figures so far this year, it added.

The province of Ciego de Avila registered the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 94, followed by Matanzas with 85, and Las Tunas and Holguin, both with 68.

So far, 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 5.8 million have received a booster dose.

Read more: Cuba registers 3,508 new cases, five deaths from COVID-19

The country’s national vaccination program is being carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus vaccines.

 

