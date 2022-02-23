Cuba sees lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in 2022

HAVANA – Cuba on Tuesday registered the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 infections this year, detecting 467 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,066,414 cases and 8,491 deaths, the Public Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry’s daily pandemic report, there were 2,969 active cases of COVID-19 in the Caribbean nation, one of the lowest figures in 2022.

The province of Holguin had the highest number of new daily cases, registering 86, followed by Sancti Spiritus with 74, and Ciego de Avila with 52.

So far, 9.8 million people out of Cuba’s total population of 11.2 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 5.8 million have received a booster shot, according to health authorities.

The country’s immunization program is being carried out with three of five COVID-19 vaccines developed in Cuba, including Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus.