Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 05:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Danish Queen Margrethe II tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 05:30 pm
Queen Margrethe II

COPENHAGEN – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, the Royal House said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Royal House said the queen tested positive on Tuesday night and showed “only mild symptoms.”

“The Queen is now staying in Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen,” it said.

The queen, who marked 50 years on the throne in January, had intended to begin a winter vacation in Norway on Wednesday. However, the positive test has now forced the cancellation of the trip.

Read more: Slovenian PM Jansa tests positive for Covid-19

According to Danish news agency Ritzau, the queen has received three vaccinations against the coronavirus, with the final one in late November 2021.

Denmark has lifted almost all domestic restrictions against COVID-19 since Feb. 1 this year.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Slovenian PM Jansa tests positive for Covid-19

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia's conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa said Wednesday he had tested...
3 hours ago
Indonesia starts testing homegrown Covid-19 vaccine on humans

SURABAYA: Indonesia began testing a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine on humans Wednesday after...
3 hours ago
Philippines logs 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 100,000

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,651 new COVID-19...
3 hours ago
Deja vu in Hong Kong as virus restrictions spark panic buying

HONG KONG: Shoppers thronged Hong Kong's markets fearing a shortage of food...
6 hours ago
Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity

CANBERRA - Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases...
6 hours ago
Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral
16 mins ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi’s #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
Hijab Row
21 mins ago
Hijab Row: Why are Muslim students protesting in India?

Hijab Row: After student protests over hijabs in schools and colleges, India's...
tiger chubs
37 mins ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...
38 mins ago
Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo Y12s costs Rs. 22,499 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600