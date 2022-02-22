Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Firing Hong Kong domestic workers with coronavirus ‘immoral’: consul

AFP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:24 pm
hong kong

MANILA: The Philippines‘ top diplomat in Hong Kong said Tuesday it was illegal and “immoral” for residents to fire and turf out domestic workers who test positive for the coronavirus, as the Chinese city endures its worst outbreak yet.

Charities said last week that foreign domestic workers in the wealthy city were being “abandoned” amid the Covid-19 wave, with some forced to sleep outdoors or being denied treatment after testing positive.

Residents live in one of the world’s most densely packed cities and rely on some 370,000 foreign domestic workers — the vast majority women from the Philippines and Indonesia — who cook, clean, and care for their families.

Consul-General Raly Tejada said the mission had helped 31 Filipinos who sought its help for hospitalisation or access to isolation rooms, adding 61 in all had tested positive.

It is also looking into the cases of “around three to five” Filipinos whose employment contracts were allegedly terminated after they tested positive, he told an online news conference streamed on government television’s Facebook page.

“If it can be proven that they were asked to leave because of their sickness, this can be considered an illegal dismissal under the employment ordinance in Hong Kong,” he said.

“We are proactively engaging also the employers to explain to them that terminating their employees in these difficult times especially when they are positive is not only illegal. It is immoral.”

Read more: How Covid-wracked Hong Kong is reeling two years into pandemic

“Many of them have been convinced to take back their employees and to make sure that proper care and assistance is given to them,” Tejada said, without giving details.

In Hong Kong, foreign domestic workers must live with their employers, cannot swap jobs easily, and are entitled to one day off a week.

Last week a coalition of Hong Kong groups representing migrant workers alleged some found themselves denied treatment at hospitals because they had lost their jobs.

Activists said many Hong Kong employers were refusing to let their domestic workers leave often cramped apartments even on their day off, while some had been fired for taking their rest day.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told residents Friday to encourage helpers to stay indoors, and said police would step up social distancing fines.

Read More

45 mins ago
S.Korea reports 99,573 new COVID-19 cases, 2,157,734 in total

SEOUL - South Korea reported 99,573 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
5 hours ago
India reports 13,405 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,851,929 on Tuesday with...
5 hours ago
COVID-19 death toll in Israel surpasses 10,000

JERUSALEM - The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel exceeded 10,000...
5 hours ago
Chile reports 23,254 COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 23,254 COVID-19 infections and 144 deaths from the...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 2,846 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 2,846 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
6 hours ago
Malaysia reports 25,099 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 25,099 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Elephant
9 mins ago
Elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials used water to save it

West Bengal forest officers utilised physics to save an elephant that had...
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad
11 mins ago
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the roadmap for the 7th digital population and housing census,...
murray
14 mins ago
‘Easier if Djokovic gets vaccinated,’ says Murray

Andy Murray said on Monday he does not agree with Novak Djokovic's stance...
philippines
26 mins ago
Philippines logs 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,654,284

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,019 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600