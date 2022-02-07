Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19

TEGUCIGALPA – Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite receiving a negative test on Saturday, a test on Sunday returned positive, she said, adding that she will work from isolation with mild symptoms.

Castro’s husband Manuel Zelaya, who served as Honduran president from 2006 to 2009, tested positive for the virus at the beginning of January.

As of the beginning of this week, Honduras had reported 397,548 cases and 10,548 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.