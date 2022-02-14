Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

14th Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hong Kong leader says city ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron wave

AFP News Agency

14th Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
hong kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s health facilities have been overloaded by an “onslaught” of Covid-19 infections, its leader said, as a rise in Omicron cases threatens to bring down the city’s “zero-Covid” policy.

Authorities have adhered to mainland China’s policy of stamping out the smallest outbreak with mass quarantine, widespread tracking, and prolonged social distancing measures since the start of the pandemic.

But the extremely contagious Omicron variant breached the Chinese territory’s defences in late December, piling up more than 8,000 infections in a few weeks with researchers warning that daily cases could exceed 25,000 by next month.

While the infection rate remains low compared to major cities around the world, Hong Kong’s policy of sending even asymptomatic cases to hospitals and quarantine facilities has filled up beds and amplified wait times.

“The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city’s capacity of handling,” leader Carrie Lam said in a statement issued Sunday night.

The surge in cases has increased wait times “for admitting people who test positive to isolation facilities,” she added.

Read more: South China’s Guangxi reports 72 new local COVID-19 cases

Surrounded by patients queuing for tests all of last week, the city’s hospitals on Sunday told people who have “stable or have mild symptoms” to stay at home.

But Lam said the government “will spare no effort to implement” the “zero Covid” strategy and that China will help the city to bolster testing and quarantine resources.

Hong Kong has struggled to persuade its elderly population to get vaccinated with only around 50 percent of people over the age of 70 receiving a jab.

The government has repeatedly said its “zero Covid” policy is meant to buy more time for them to get inoculated.

Researchers warned Friday that by the end of March, the city could be racking up 28,000 daily infections. Hong Kong had only recorded a touch over 12,000 cases by the end of 2021.

Last week marked the city’s first Covid-19 deaths in five months, with seven patients over 70 and one four-year-old boy falling to the virus.

On Monday, authorities said two more elderly patients had passed away, and the hospital occupation rate now at 90 percent — which is its limit.

Read More

1 hour ago
Mongolia logs 553 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 553 new COVID-19 local cases in the...
1 hour ago
India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,655,534 on Monday, as...
1 hour ago
Tonga reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Tonga reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the...
3 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
3 hours ago
S.Korea reports 54,619 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 54,619 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
4 hours ago
New Zealand reports 981 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 981 new community cases of COVID-19 on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

inzamam-ul-haq
28 seconds ago
PSL 2022: Inzama-ul-Haq reveale his favourites for play-offs

The second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League...
kareena Kapoor Valentine's Day love
5 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor dedicates Valentine’s Day love to Saif & Taimur

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring...
sweden
12 mins ago
Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

STOCKHOLM : Sweden's public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the...
Australia's hospitality
15 mins ago
Australia’s hospitality venues feeling love from Valentine’s Day rush

SYDNEY- As Australian couples observe Valentine's Day, the country's COVID-ravaged hospitality industry...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600