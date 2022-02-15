Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Feb, 2022. 11:41 am
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as 27,409 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 347 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 509,358.

There are still 423,127 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 55,755 active cases during the past 24 hours.

Read more: India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 41,760,458 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 82,817 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

