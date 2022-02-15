India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as 27,409 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 347 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 509,358.

There are still 423,127 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 55,755 active cases during the past 24 hours.

