Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,410,976

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:50 pm
india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,410,976 on Wednesday, as 71,365 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal Health Ministry’s latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 1,217 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 505,279.

There are still 892,828 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 102,063 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 16th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 42,339,611

A total of 41,012,869 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 172,211 were discharged during the past 24 hours.  Enditem

 

Read More

1 hour ago
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of nearly 50,000

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new...
2 hours ago
Ghana sets up 6,000 vaccination centers to accelerate COVID-19 inoculation

ACCRA - Ghanaian health authorities have set up at least 6,000 vaccination...
2 hours ago
South China's Guangxi reports 72 new local COVID-19 cases

NANNING - South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 72 new locally...
2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 50 deaths of COVID-19 after 4 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths caused by COVID-19 after...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 204 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 204 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
2 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 73 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 73 locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

14 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan is true copy of Amrita Singh, reveals her Instagram post

As Bollywood’s former actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today, her...
23 mins ago
‘One more PTI wicket down’: Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
united states
30 mins ago
U.S. Low-income, uninsured people face hurdles to obtain COVID-19 antivirals: NBC

WASHINGTON - Low-income and uninsured people in the United States are facing...
pcb
32 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600