India records 15,102 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,867,031

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,867,031 on Wednesday, as 15,102 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 278 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 512,622.

There are still 164,522 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 16,553 active cases during the past 24 hours.

