Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:19 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

India reports 13,405 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:19 am
india covid

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,851,929 on Tuesday with 13,405 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 235 more deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll to 512,344.

Currently there are 181,075 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 21,056 cases from a day earlier. This was the 29th consecutive day when  the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 16,051 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 42,158,510 people in India have recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from hospitals, including 34,226 newly reported recoveries, according to the health ministry.

 

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Malaysia reports 25,099 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 25,099 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
28 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 59 locally transmitted COVID-19...
33 mins ago
Australia develops technology to preserve vaccines without refrigeration

CANBERRA - Researchers from Australia's national science agency have developed a technology...
43 mins ago
China's Yunnan reports 5 new local COVID-19 cases

KUNMING - Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported five new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19...
12 hours ago
Afghanistan launches polio vaccination targeting 9.1 mln children

KABUL, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Public Health of the...
13 hours ago
Namibia, Angola call on private sectors to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Namibian and Angolan government officials on Monday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

israel
9 mins ago
COVID-19 death toll in Israel surpasses 10,000

JERUSALEM - The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel exceeded 10,000...
chile
14 mins ago
Chile reports 23,254 COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 23,254 COVID-19 infections and 144 deaths from the...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
16 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Russia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Russia...
18 mins ago
Pakistan, Ethopia express satisfaction at overall trajectory of bilateral relations

Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600