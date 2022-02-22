India reports 13,405 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,851,929 on Tuesday with 13,405 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 235 more deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll to 512,344.

Currently there are 181,075 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 21,056 cases from a day earlier. This was the 29th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

