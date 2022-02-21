India reports 16,051 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,838,524 on Monday, as 16,051 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Health Ministry’s latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 206 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 512,109.

There are still 202,131 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 22,056 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 28th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

