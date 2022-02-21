Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 11:41 am
India reports 16,051 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,838,524 on Monday, as 16,051 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Health Ministry’s latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 206 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 512,109.

There are still 202,131 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 22,056 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 28th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,124,284 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 37,901 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

