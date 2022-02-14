Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,655,534 on Monday, as 34,113 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 346 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 509,011.

There are still 478,882 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 58,163 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 21st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 infections

A total of 41,677,641 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 91,930 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

