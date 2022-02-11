Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

11th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,536,137 on Friday, as 58,077 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 657 deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 507,177.

Currently there are 697,802 active cases in the country with a decrease of 92,987 during the past 24 hours. This was the 18th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 41,331,158 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 150,407 new recoveries.

 

