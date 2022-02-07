Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 12:01 pm
India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases

07th Feb, 2022. 12:01 pm
NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,272,014 on Monday, as 83,876 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry’s latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 895 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 502,874.

There are still 1,108,938 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 116,073 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 14th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India’s daily COVID-19 cases fall to 161,386, deaths continue to rise

A total of 40,660,202 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 199,054 were discharged during the past 24 hours.  Enditem

 

