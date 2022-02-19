Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Feb, 2022. 03:46 pm
India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 42,802,505

Xinhua Xinhua

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,802,505 on Saturday, as 22,270 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 325 deaths from the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 511,230.

There are still 253,739 active COVID-19 cases in the country, despite a fall of 38,353 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 26th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

A total of 42,037,536 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of whom 60,298 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

