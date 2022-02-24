Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 11:55 am
India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 42,881,179

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,881,179 on Thursday, as 14,148 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 302 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 512,924.

There are still 148,359 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 16,163 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 31st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,219,896 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 30,009 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

