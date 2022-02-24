India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 42,881,179

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,881,179 on Thursday, as 14,148 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 302 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 512,924.

There are still 148,359 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 16,163 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 31st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

