Xinhua Xinhua

20th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Indonesia reports 48,484 new COVID-19 cases, 163 more deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 48,484 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 5,197,505, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 163 to 146,365, while the total number of recoveries from the pandemic stands currently at 4,514,782, including 32,873 newly reported in the country.

The Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, with more than 189.64 million people having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 140.30 million having taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has so far administered over 338.40 million vaccine doses, including the third booster jabs.

 

