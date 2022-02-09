Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

09th Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
TEHRAN – Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 6,696,927.

The pandemic also claimed 116 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 133,164, said the ministry.

A total of 6,215,909 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,853 remained in intensive care units, it added.

By Wednesday, 61,292,771 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 54,666,259 who have taken two jabs, and 20,516,478 who have got three shots.

Read more: Iran reports 21,996 new COVID-19 cases, 6,344,179 in total

In addition, 45,707,518 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country.

The sixth wave of COVID-19 is hitting Iran as the Omicron variant of the virus is spreading across the country after its first Omicron case was reported on Dec. 19, 2021.

 

