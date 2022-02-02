Jordan reports 17,781 new COVID-19 cases

AMMAN – Jordan on Tuesday registered 17,781 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the caseload to 1,243,090, the Jordanian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 18 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 13,235.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 28.71 percent, the statement said.

There are currently 95,314 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, it added.

The statement added that 6,951 recoveries were registered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,134,541.

It added that the total number of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reached 4,588,865, while 4,234,704 have got their second shots.