Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:13 pm

Jordan reports 17,781 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:13 pm
jordan covid case

AMMAN – Jordan on Tuesday registered 17,781 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the caseload to 1,243,090, the Jordanian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 18 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 13,235.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 28.71 percent, the statement said.

There are currently 95,314 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, it added.

Read more: Chile registers 22,192 new daily COVID-19 cases

The statement added that 6,951 recoveries were registered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,134,541.

It added that the total number of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reached 4,588,865, while 4,234,704 have got their second shots.

Read More

35 mins ago
Omicron wave far from over in Netherlands: health authority

THE HAGUE - The Omicron wave is far from over in the...
38 mins ago
Australian state concerned about low child vaccination rate as schools reopen

SYDNEY - Authorities of Australia's state of Queensland are urging eligible children...
46 mins ago
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record

ANKARA - Turkey on Tuesday reported 102,601 new COVID-19 cases, the highest...
56 mins ago
Spain's COVID-19 cases exceed 10 mln

MADRID - Spain passed the benchmark of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases...
1 hour ago
Chile registers 22,192 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered 22,192 new COVID-19 infections and 12 more deaths...
1 hour ago
Palestine records daily record of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH/GAZA - Palestine reported a record number of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Chinese New Year
7 mins ago
Bangladesh people extend Chinese New Year greetings

DHAKA - People from different walks of life in Bangladesh have sent...
africa covid
12 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
sony
14 mins ago
Sony hikes annual profit forecast on film, gaming success

TOKYO  - Sony upgraded its full-year net profit forecast on Wednesday, buoyed...
17 mins ago
Prince Charles & Camilla visit Chinatown to mark Lunar New Year celebrations

Prince Charles and Camilla took part in the Lunar New Year celebrations...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600