Lebanon calls for support on cancer-fighting amid economic crisis

BEIRUT, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday called on international bodies and donor countries to support its cancer-fighting endeavour amid an economic crisis.

“The state is no longer capable of facing the great humanitarian challenge of fighting cancer, due to the country’s delicate financial situation amid increasing needs and diminishing capabilities,” Mikati said at the Grand Serail, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, which falls on Feb. 4.

He noted that the fight against cancer has become a daily challenge as it is not restricted to a specific age group while health statistics reveal that Lebanon is among the countries most affected by the disease.

According to figures by the World Health Organization, Lebanon has the highest number of cancer patients per capita among West Asian countries, with 242 new patients out of 600,000 Lebanese every year.

Cancer patients in Lebanon were in dire need of proper medication, as the collapse of the local currency has jacked up the prices of imported medicines.