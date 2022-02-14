Libya reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

TRIPOLI – Libya reported 3,648 new infections and 12 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 470,314 and the national death toll to 6,125, said the country’s National Center for Disease Control.

The new cases were identified after 12,714 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours, the center said.

Meanwhile, 5,409 more recoveries were registered in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 418,279, it said.

A total of 2,095,217 people in Libya have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 1,045,251 have received two, and 45,131 have got a booster shot, it added.