Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 11:52 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 11:52 am
malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,956,332, according to the health ministry.

There are 130 new imported cases, with 17,004 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further nine deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,065.

The ministry reported 5,681 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,829,752.

Read more: Malaysia reports 10,089 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

There are 94,515 active cases, 147 are being held in intensive care and 79 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 165,653 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 80.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 39.1 percent have received boosters.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as...
2 hours ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
2 hours ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
3 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...
3 hours ago
Omicron variant confirmed in Tonga as new COVID-19 cases rise sharply

SUVA - Tonga confirmed on Thursday the spread of Omicron variant in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yami Gautam A Thursday
15 mins ago
Yami Gautam’s husband ‘scared of sharing home’ after intense A Thursday trailer

After the release of the intense yet thrilling trailer of A Thursday,...
25 mins ago
Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time

Host Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his...
48 mins ago
Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing a proactive...
51 mins ago
NICVD stops free elective angioplasty, angiography

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Thursday announced to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600