11th Feb, 2022. 03:48 pm
Malaysia reports 19,090 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 19,090 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 2,975,422, according to the health ministry.

Among the newly reported infections were 134 new imported cases and 18,956 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry’s website.

A further 10 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 32,075.

The ministry reported 5,712 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 2,835,464 in the country.

There are currently 107,883 active cases in Malaysia, with 158 of them in intensive care and 78 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The Southeast Asian country reported that 173,428 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, 80.1 percent of the population had received at least one dose, 78.8 percent were fully vaccinated and 39.6 percent had received booster doses.

 

