Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 12:59 pm
Malaysia reports 20,939 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 20,939 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,996,361, according to the health ministry.

There are 121 new imported cases, with 20,818 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

A further 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,099.

The ministry also reported 5,807 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,841,271.

Read more: Malaysia reports 19,090 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

There are 122,991 active cases, 155 are being held in intensive care units and 80 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 160,193 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, and 80.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent have been fully vaccinated and 40 percent have received boosters.

 

