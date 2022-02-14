Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 12:18 pm
Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 12:18 pm
malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 21,072 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 3,040,235, according to the health ministry.

Data released on the ministry’s website said 65 cases were imported, with 21,007 being local transmissions.

A further 11 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,125.

The ministry reported 5,724 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,852,437.

Read more: Malaysia reports 20,939 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

Among 155,673 active cases, 187 are being held in intensive care and 109 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 118,875 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 80.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 40.6 percent have received booster shots.

 

Read More

