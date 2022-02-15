Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,061,550, according to the health ministry.

There are 81 new imported cases, with 21,234 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,149.

The ministry reported 8,517 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,860,954.

There are 168,447 active cases, 199 are being held in intensive care and 115 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Read more: Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

The country reported 149,888 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and 80.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41 percent have received boosters.

 

