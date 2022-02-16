Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 11:59 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Malaysia reports 22,133 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 11:59 am
malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 22,133 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 3,083,683, according to the health ministry.

Among the newly reported cases are 80 imported cases and 22,053 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry’s website.

A further 31 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 32,180.

The ministry reported 7,584 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people recovered from COVID-19 and discharged to 2,868,538 in the country.

Read more: Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

There are 182,965 active cases currently in the Southeast Asian country, with 194 of them in intensive care and 120 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 154,776 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and that 80.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41.3 percent have received their third dose.

 

Read More

29 mins ago
Pakistan adds 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last...
38 mins ago
Dutch to go 'back to normal' with end to most Covid curbs

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands will lift almost all anti-Covid restrictions by February...
16 hours ago
Feature: Free cancer treatment reignites hope of children in Uganda

KAMPALA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) --- As the world commemorates International Childhood Cancer...
19 hours ago
Russia adds 166,631 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW - Russia has registered 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past...
21 hours ago
Philippines logs 2,010 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,010 new COVID-19...
23 hours ago
Philippines now at 'low risk' from coronavirus: gov't

MANILA: The Philippines is now at "low risk" from the coronavirus pandemic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
FIA cyber wing arrests Journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency’s cybercrime wing arrested senior journalist Mohsin Baig...
mongolia
5 mins ago
Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 459,368 after 834 new...
naseem shah
10 mins ago
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks Zalmi’s top-order

Quetta Gladiators' quick Naseem Shah bowled a spectacular over against Peshawar Zalmi...
Shruti Haasan
14 mins ago
Shruti Haasan flaunts her killer looks with these close-up clicks

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600